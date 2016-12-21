Mary Kay Inc. Names Julia Simon Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
Mary Kay Inc., a top beauty brand, and direct seller in more than 35 markets around the world, announces the appointment of Julia A. Simon as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at the company's global headquarters in Addison, Texas. As a member of the executive committee, Simon will manage all aspects of the company's Legal, Risk Management, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility functions.
