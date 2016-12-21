Mary Kay Inc. Names Julia Simon Chief...

Mary Kay Inc. Names Julia Simon Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: CSRwire.com

Mary Kay Inc., a top beauty brand, and direct seller in more than 35 markets around the world, announces the appointment of Julia A. Simon as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at the company's global headquarters in Addison, Texas. As a member of the executive committee, Simon will manage all aspects of the company's Legal, Risk Management, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility functions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSRwire.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Addison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 5 hr Go Blue Forever 23
News Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park 5 hr Observer 5
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) 10 hr Ethos 15
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 13 hr guest 582
Fast CASH NO SCAMS.. 16 hr Deon88 5
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 19 hr WarForOil 2
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Wed Inquisitor 2
See all Addison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Addison Forum Now

Addison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Addison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Addison, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,354 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,419

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC