Fugitive arrested in 2013 stabbing of wife, slaying of Addison neighbor
A fugitive accused of stabbing his wife and killing a neighbor who tried to protect her three years ago in Addison is now in the Dallas County Jail. Police say Pineda stabbed Leticia Velasquez at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Westgrove Drive, near Addison Road, on May 8, 2013.
