Daseke to Go Public as Part of $626 Million Deal

Wednesday Dec 28

Addison, Texas-based trucking company Daseke Inc. expects to go public early next year as part of a sale of the company to a Houston-based private equity firm, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, in a $626 million debt and equity financed deal. Founder Don Daseke will stay on as chairman and CEO of the company he started in 2008.

