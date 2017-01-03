Daseke to Go Public as Part of $626 Million Deal
Addison, Texas-based trucking company Daseke Inc. expects to go public early next year as part of a sale of the company to a Houston-based private equity firm, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, in a $626 million debt and equity financed deal. Founder Don Daseke will stay on as chairman and CEO of the company he started in 2008.
