Dog About Town: Shopping, visiting Santa and more things to do

Want to take your four-legger to visit Santa and do a little shopping too? He will be at the Greyhound Adoption League of Texas' annual GreytStore Holiday Boutique in the Plaza at Preston Center this weekend. Along with gifts for pet lovers and their little ones, including fancy collars and clothes, they're selling hundreds of vintage and rare Hermes scarves, Riedel etched glassware and more goodies.

