Developer Cawley Partners plans Allen office project
Dallas developer Cawley Partners - which has projects along the Dallas North Tollway in Addison and Plano - is headed to Allen with its next development. Cawley Partners is building a 100,000 square foot, 3-story office building on U.S. Highway 75 between Bethany and Legacy drives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Addison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|5 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park
|5 hr
|Observer
|5
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|10 hr
|Ethos
|15
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|guest
|582
|Fast CASH NO SCAMS..
|16 hr
|Deon88
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Wed
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Addison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC