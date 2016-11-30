Continue reading Fogo de Ch o plans North Texas expansion to Uptown, Plano

It's been nearly 20 years since Brazilian-born Fogo de Chao opened its first U.S. location--a gaucho staffed protein palace strategically stationed in restaurant-rich Addison. Since then, the brand's growth across the U.S. has outpaced growth in its South American birthplace, but the pioneering Addison location remained the only outpost in North Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.