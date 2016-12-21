Assault Against Booing Fan Leads to Kinnick Arrest
Assault Against Booing Fan Leads to Kinnick Arrest Lang 11/26/16 Allegedly assaulting another fan for booing lead to a woman's arrest at Friday's Iowa game against Nebraska. University of Iowa Police say 33-year-old Kristin Moore of Addison, Texas, shoved another fan who was booing during the Hawkeyes 40-10 win over the Cornhuskers.
