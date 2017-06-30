Oklahoma prosecutor says man justifie...

Oklahoma prosecutor says man justified in fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Byng Craps on Teacher/Coach Jun 27 As I see it 1
Gene Leroy Hart (Nov '07) Jun 6 Bog 74
Corruption ? or just being a Red-Neck / KeySton... (Nov '10) Apr '17 ACAB 9
carlis riddle Apr '17 Anonymous 1
"Scooter" Clark and Berry Bess (Jul '11) Apr '17 Anonymous 5
Dart warehouse workers.. (Sep '16) Apr '17 plenty coups 4
News Grisham tackles nonfiction (Oct '06) Mar '17 Tex 338
See all Ada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ada Forum Now

Ada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Ada, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC