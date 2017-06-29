Oklahoma mom praises 'guardian angel' who saved her infant twins...

Oklahoma mom praises 'guardian angel'...

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Boston Herald

Cash Freeman shot and killed 27-year-old Leland Foster on Friday as Foster was holding his two infant children, a boy and girl, underwater in a bathtub, PEOPLE confirms. As Foster attempted to drown his kids, he was pointing a knife as their mother, his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Sorrells.

