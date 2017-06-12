Oklahoma hero shoots father who tried...

Oklahoma hero shoots father who tried to drown his twins

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Daily Mail

A hero neighbor has shot and killed a maniac with a knife who was trying to drown his own three-month-old twin infants. Cash Freeman shot his neighbor Leland Michael Foster, 27, twice on Friday in Ada, Oklahoma, killing Foster while he held a mother at bay with a knife and tried to drown their twins.

