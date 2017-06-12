Neighbor Shoots Knife-Wielding ManTry...

Neighbor Shoots Knife-Wielding ManTrying to Drown Babies in Bathtub

On Friday an Ada, Oklahoma, man shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect who was trying to drown two babies in a bathtub in a nearby home. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. According to The Ada News, police said the suspect-27-year-old Leland Foster-"forced his way into a home in the 1800 block of East 6th Street" and tried to killed his own three-month-old twins.

