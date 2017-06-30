Craig Chaquico, former Jefferson Star...

Craig Chaquico, former Jefferson Starship bandmates, reunite after 40 years

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The last tour that Craig Chaquico, Pete Sears and Johny Barbata were on together was nothing short of a disaster, to put it mildly. That would be the Jefferson Starship's 1978 European tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Byng Craps on Teacher/Coach Jun 27 As I see it 1
Gene Leroy Hart (Nov '07) Jun 6 Bog 74
Corruption ? or just being a Red-Neck / KeySton... (Nov '10) Apr '17 ACAB 9
carlis riddle Apr '17 Anonymous 1
"Scooter" Clark and Berry Bess (Jul '11) Apr '17 Anonymous 5
Dart warehouse workers.. (Sep '16) Apr '17 plenty coups 4
News Grisham tackles nonfiction (Oct '06) Mar '17 Tex 338
See all Ada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ada Forum Now

Ada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Ada, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,398 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC