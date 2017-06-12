Authorities: Shoplifting suspect dies...

Authorities: Shoplifting suspect dies in crash during chase

Sunday Jun 4

The Florida Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Jannie Hodge of Madison was driving faster than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 10 near Live Oak when she lost control of her car and struck a tree. She was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

