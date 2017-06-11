70-year-old kidnapping, assault victim in Pontotoc County dies
Sheriff John Christian told KXII Brenda Carter subsided to injuries Wednesday at a rehab center, unable to recover since January. Kalup Born, 18, is accused of having kidnapped Carter from her home in Ada at knife-point as well as crashing her vehicle into a creek and leaving her there to die.
