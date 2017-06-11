70-year-old kidnapping, assault victi...

70-year-old kidnapping, assault victim in Pontotoc County dies

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Sheriff John Christian told KXII Brenda Carter subsided to injuries Wednesday at a rehab center, unable to recover since January. Kalup Born, 18, is accused of having kidnapped Carter from her home in Ada at knife-point as well as crashing her vehicle into a creek and leaving her there to die.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Byng Craps on Teacher/Coach Jun 27 As I see it 1
Gene Leroy Hart (Nov '07) Jun 6 Bog 74
Corruption ? or just being a Red-Neck / KeySton... (Nov '10) Apr '17 ACAB 9
carlis riddle Apr '17 Anonymous 1
"Scooter" Clark and Berry Bess (Jul '11) Apr '17 Anonymous 5
Dart warehouse workers.. (Sep '16) Apr '17 plenty coups 4
News Grisham tackles nonfiction (Oct '06) Mar '17 Tex 338
See all Ada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ada Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Pontotoc County was issued at June 30 at 3:40PM CDT

Ada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Ada, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC