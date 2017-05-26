On wrongful convictions
John Grisham's books are among my favorites for summer reading. Some are better than others, of course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gene Leroy Hart (Nov '07)
|Jun 6
|Bog
|74
|Corruption ? or just being a Red-Neck / KeySton... (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|ACAB
|9
|carlis riddle
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|"Scooter" Clark and Berry Bess (Jul '11)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|5
|Dart warehouse workers.. (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|plenty coups
|4
|Grisham tackles nonfiction (Oct '06)
|Mar '17
|Tex
|338
|Viral video; Basketball play has parents upset
|Feb '17
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC