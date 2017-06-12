Chickasaw Nation Tribal Election Filing Period runs June 5th-7th

The Chickasaw Nation Election Commission announces filing period opens June 5th and continues through June 7th between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for the 2017 General Elections. Candidates must file in the election secretary's office, located in the Government Services building, 2015 Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard, Ada, OK.

