Chickasaw Nation Tribal Election Filing Period runs June 5th-7th

Tuesday May 23 Read more: KSWO

The Chickasaw Nation Election Commission announces filing period opens June 5th and continues through June 7th between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for the 2017 General Elections. Candidates must file in the election secretary's office, located in the Government Services building, 2015 Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard, Ada, OK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

