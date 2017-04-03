Severe Storms Hit Texoma
BREAKING: Severe weather is making it's way across Texoma, with a line of storms traveling northeast across several counties. Emergency managers in Pontotoc County report what may have been an confirmed tornado or straight line winds southeast of Ada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption ? or just being a Red-Neck / KeySton... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|bigmedicine
|8
|Grisham tackles nonfiction (Oct '06)
|Mar 20
|Tex
|338
|Viral video; Basketball play has parents upset
|Feb '17
|As I see it
|1
|Schuckers (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|HE KNOWS
|2
|Best Mexican Food in Ada
|Jan '17
|As I see it
|2
|Ada Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Green Corn Rebellion Pt. 1 (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Tish Norman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC