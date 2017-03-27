Raw: Funnel cloud spotted in southeast Oklahoma
A funnel cloud was spotted near Ada, Oklahoma, about 67 miles southeast of Oklahoma City on Sunday evening. Powerful winds and large hail were reported across large regions of southern Oklahoma and north Texas.
