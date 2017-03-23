Overturned Semi on Highway South of Ada

Overturned Semi on Highway South of Ada

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Residents of Tishomingo proposed the tobacco-free city owned-and-operated properties ordinance for the third time on Monday evening, and they say third time is a charm.... TISHOMINGO, OK -- Residents of Tishomingo proposed the tobacco-free city owned-and-operated properties ordinance for the third time on Monday evening, and they say third time is a charm.... ARDMORE, OK -- The charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of plotting to kill 3 carter county officials... ARDMORE, OK -- The charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of plotting to kill 3 carter county officials... PAULS VALLEY, OK -- A Paul's Valley man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to his father's murder... PAULS VALLEY, OK -- A Paul's Valley man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to his father's murder... ADA, OK -- Authorities in Pontotoc County have ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grisham tackles nonfiction (Oct '06) Mar 20 Tex 338
News Viral video; Basketball play has parents upset Feb '17 As I see it 1
Schuckers (Jan '11) Jan '17 HE KNOWS 2
Best Mexican Food in Ada Jan '17 As I see it 2
Ada Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
Green Corn Rebellion Pt. 1 (Aug '11) Dec '16 Tish Norman 5
sex with mom (Jun '16) Dec '16 Matt 6
See all Ada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ada Forum Now

Ada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ada, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,846,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC