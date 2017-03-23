LocalProsecutors charge 8 people in 2015 death of Oklahoma man

Eight people have been charged in the death of Dennis Johnson, Jr. Not shown are Eric Juarez, Jalinda Rex and Tionna Wilson, who have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony: to wit desecration of a human corpse, desecrating a human corpse for the purpose of impending or prohibiting the detection, investigation or prosecution of a crime and /or altering, inhibiting or concealing the identification or prosecution of a crime victim and accessory after the fact of murder in the first degree. ADA, Okla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.