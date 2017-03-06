Eight charged with desecrating corpse...

Eight charged with desecrating corpse after OKC man slain, set on fire

Two brothers and their girlfriends have been charged with first-degree murder, accused in a fatal 2015 stabbing of an Oklahoma City man whose body was moved and set on fire. Investigators reported Dennis Johnson Jr., 34, was killed out of revenge because he reportedly stole money, guns and drugs from one of the couples.

