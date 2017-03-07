Blake Sheltona s Childhood Home Is for Sale in Ada, Oklahoma, for $250,000 [Pics]
Have you ever dreamed of sleeping in the same room that Blake Shelton grew up in? If you have, all you need to make that dream come true is $250,000 . Blake's childhood home in Ada, Okla., is for sale for a modest $250,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grisham tackles nonfiction (Oct '06)
|Mar 20
|Tex
|338
|Viral video; Basketball play has parents upset
|Feb '17
|As I see it
|1
|Schuckers (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|HE KNOWS
|2
|Best Mexican Food in Ada
|Jan '17
|As I see it
|2
|Ada Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Green Corn Rebellion Pt. 1 (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Tish Norman
|5
|sex with mom (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Matt
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC