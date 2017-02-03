Whitewater school projects planning reaches milestone
Whitewater Unified School District Administrator Mark Elworthy has provided updates on the design and planning stages for various upgrades on district facilities. This past November, voters approved a $23.5 million referendum for renovations for the district's five schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schuckers (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|HE KNOWS
|2
|Best Mexican Food in Ada
|Jan '17
|As I see it
|2
|Ada Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Green Corn Rebellion Pt. 1 (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Tish Norman
|5
|sex with mom (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Matt
|6
|Divorce attorney
|Nov '16
|Help
|1
|Dart warehouse workers..
|Oct '16
|Casey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC