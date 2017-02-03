Whitewater school projects planning r...

Whitewater school projects planning reaches milestone

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Whitewater Unified School District Administrator Mark Elworthy has provided updates on the design and planning stages for various upgrades on district facilities. This past November, voters approved a $23.5 million referendum for renovations for the district's five schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Schuckers (Jan '11) Jan 14 HE KNOWS 2
Best Mexican Food in Ada Jan '17 As I see it 2
Ada Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
Green Corn Rebellion Pt. 1 (Aug '11) Dec '16 Tish Norman 5
sex with mom (Jun '16) Dec '16 Matt 6
Divorce attorney Nov '16 Help 1
Dart warehouse workers.. Oct '16 Casey 2
See all Ada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ada Forum Now

Ada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Ada, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC