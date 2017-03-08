Town Of Konawa Losing Its Ambulance S...

Town Of Konawa Losing Its Ambulance Service

Monday Feb 27 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

City Manager Eric Kuykendall says ambulance service had taken a $300,000 chunk out of the town's $1.3 million budget each year. Starting March 1, Konawa's 1,400 residents will rely on ambulance services from Wewoka, the town of Seminole and Mercy Hospital in Ada.

