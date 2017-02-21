Shawnee woman killed in Pontotoc County crash Wednesday
Nappa was a passenger in a car driven by Gay Ott, 76, of Shawnee. Ott was driving a car east about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when the car was rear-ended by a pickup driven by Lloyd Hatley, 62, of Ada.
