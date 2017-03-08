Lawton water protector arrested at Standing Rock camp
Lawton water protector arrested at Standing Rock camp - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - According to KWTV, Eric Poemoceah stayed behind after the deadline for protesters to get off federal property set forth in the executive order President Trump signed weeks ago.
