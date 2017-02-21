Carter county grass fire

Carter county grass fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Some tense moments for people in part of Carter County today as firefighters battled a large grass fire. CARTER COUNTY -- Some tense moments for people in part of Carter County today as firefighters battled a large grass fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Viral video; Basketball play has parents upset Feb 15 As I see it 1
Schuckers (Jan '11) Jan '17 HE KNOWS 2
Best Mexican Food in Ada Jan '17 As I see it 2
Ada Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 16
Green Corn Rebellion Pt. 1 (Aug '11) Dec '16 Tish Norman 5
sex with mom (Jun '16) Dec '16 Matt 6
Divorce attorney Nov '16 Help 1
See all Ada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ada Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Pontotoc County was issued at February 23 at 11:53AM CST

Ada Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ada Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Ada, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC