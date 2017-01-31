Three people dead from Oklahoma wrecks

Jacobs, 80, died at an Ada hospital after injuries suffered in the collision about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 3 just west of the Stonewall city limits, the patrol reports. Jacobs, who did not wear a seat belt, was a passenger in a car driven west on SH 3 by A-An Parra, 21, of Broken Bow.

