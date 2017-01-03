Southeast Regional Fire School in Ada
ADA, OK The Southeast Regional Fire School in Ada kicks of this weekend. The Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training will be taking place January 6th, 7th, and 8th, at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
