Ada parents behind bars after failing to seek treatment for burned baby

Patric Eddy, 25, and Candace Matthews, 26, are behind bars at the Pontotoc County Justice Center on $250,000 each, accused of child neglect. Their 16-day-old baby girl, Mia'Kota Eddy, was severely burned while being bathed by a 16-year-old cousin on December 27. According to court documents, the teen "stated the infant was in the sink under the running water and she said she turned off what she thought was the hot water however she accidentally turned off the cold water."

