Friday, December 2nd, 2016
TODAY'S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . . Kenny Ignasiak, a 34-year-old Wisconsin man, who snorted Oxycodone while cops were writing him a traffic ticket and got arrested on additional charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Corn Rebellion Pt. 1 (Aug '11)
|Dec 10
|Tish Norman
|5
|sex with mom (Jun '16)
|Dec 4
|Matt
|6
|Divorce attorney
|Nov '16
|Help
|1
|Dart warehouse workers..
|Oct '16
|Casey
|2
|Ada Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Debate: Marijuana - Ada, OK (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|aHaronDean2410
|22
|elementary school (May '15)
|Mar '16
|Her
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC