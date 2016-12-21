State Highway 3 shut down due to pedestrian fatality near Ada Monday
A pedestrian has been killed in an accident 10 miles west of Ada at Oil Center, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports. The eastbound and westbound lanes of State Highway 3W are shut down.
