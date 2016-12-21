Former American Footballer tries to b...

Former American Footballer tries to beat the odds again by winning Survivor

Monday Nov 21 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Survivor contestant Chris Hammons grewi up poor in the middle of nowhere Oklahoma, before working his way onto the American Football team at Oklahoma University and starting his own law firm. As Survivor kicks off its 33rd season, the 38-year-old son of a drug trafficker says appearing on the show fulfils a lifelong dream of his.

