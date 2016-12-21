Former American Footballer tries to beat the odds again by winning Survivor
Survivor contestant Chris Hammons grewi up poor in the middle of nowhere Oklahoma, before working his way onto the American Football team at Oklahoma University and starting his own law firm. As Survivor kicks off its 33rd season, the 38-year-old son of a drug trafficker says appearing on the show fulfils a lifelong dream of his.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Ada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Corn Rebellion Pt. 1 (Aug '11)
|Dec 10
|Tish Norman
|5
|sex with mom (Jun '16)
|Dec 4
|Matt
|6
|Divorce attorney
|Nov '16
|Help
|1
|Dart warehouse workers..
|Oct '16
|Casey
|2
|Ada Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Debate: Marijuana - Ada, OK (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|aHaronDean2410
|22
|elementary school (May '15)
|Mar '16
|Her
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC