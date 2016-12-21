Ada man killed when struck by semi in...

Ada man killed when struck by semi in southern Oklahoma

Monday Nov 28 Read more: The Progress

An 82-year-old Ada man was killed when he was struck by a semi on State Highway 3W near Ada. An OHP report says Shaw was walking south in the northbound lane of traffic when he was hit by the northbound semi.

