West Texas elected official gets 2 years for public lewdness
Authorities say a West Texas elected official accused of groping a female sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to public lewdness and must serve two years of probation. Taylor County Commissioner William Bradley Birchum of Abilene pleaded guilty Thursday to the misdemeanor count.
