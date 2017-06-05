VYCES Announced Release of Latest Single 'Nocturnal', June Tour Dates
Los Angeles, California Independent Heavy Active Rock Band VYCES will release their latest single "Nocturnal" on June 6th to all digital media outlets. The single will be on their next EP titled 'Angels' due out Fall of 2017 and will impact radio on June 13th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles...
|Jun 10
|Alex
|4
|Karin Baker a.k.a Perkins
|May 31
|Holla
|1
|Review: Midnight Video (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Denny
|2
|Need referral help...
|May 23
|colejustins
|1
|Looking for a place to rent
|Mar '17
|Country woman in Mo
|1
|Best Mexican Food in Abilene
|Feb '17
|Be there soon
|1
|licensed hypnotist that used on S 7th ?
|Feb '17
|Wooderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC