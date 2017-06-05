McKinney Performing Arts Center prese...

McKinney Performing Arts Center presents Larry Gatlin

Over 50 years ago, Larry Gatlin started singing in his little hometown of Abilene, Texas, and from there went on to make music history. Over the course of a four-decade career that has taken him from dusty Texas stages to White House performances, from Broadway to Grammy Awards to the top of the country charts, there has been one unifying element, music.

