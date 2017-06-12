JM4 Tactical Releases New High-Ride H...

JM4 Tactical Releases New High-Ride Holster Line

Monday Jun 5 Read more: AmmoLand

ABILENE, Texas - - JM4 Tactical, the leading innovators of magnetic tension holsters, recently deputed the launch of two new outstanding products: The High-Ride QCC and The High-Ride Tuckable. Customers inquired about a higher shooter's grip for holsters and JM4 Tactical answered.

