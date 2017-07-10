Country Singer Aaron Watson's Texas i...

Country Singer Aaron Watson's Texas independence streak

Monday Jun 19

Ever since the 1999 debut of his first album, Singer/Songwriter, country crooner Aaron Watson has been blazing his own trail up the charts with songs that draw from his hometown roots and Texas musical heritage. Watson began writing songs and playing guitar as a teenager in his hometown of Amarillo.

