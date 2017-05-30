Takeuchi Names Kirby-Smith Machinery ...

Takeuchi Names Kirby-Smith Machinery as New Dealer

Takeuchi-US, a global compact equipment manufacturer, has added Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. to its dealer network, serving construction, paving, mining, pipeline, aggregate and industrial customers in Oklahoma and Texas. Established more than 30 years ago in Oklahoma City, Okla., Kirby-Smith now has 10 locations in the United States with Takeuchi products available in six of the dealer's stores.

