Small c-store chain with big ambitions acquires 35 locations
The convenience store company announced it has acquired 35 Wes-T-Go and Chillerz stores in Abilene, Texas. The acquired stores will be added to Yesway's existing portfolio of 38 locations currently operating in Iowa and Kansas.
