Silver Alert issued for missing Sherman senior

Investigators say Patrick Clarence Maynard, 86, may be driving to Abilene, Texas, in a 2017 red Chrysler Pacifica minivan bearing Texas plates HYW-5156. "His credit card was used in the Weatherford, Texas, area around 11:30 a.m. this morning," Sherman police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.