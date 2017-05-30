Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc. Announced as New Dealer for Takeuchi
Takeuchi-US, a global innovation leader in compact equipment, has added Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc. to its dealer network, serving construction, paving, mining, pipeline, aggregate and industrial customers in Oklahoma and Texas. Established over 30 years ago in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Kirby-Smith now has 10 locations in the U.S. with Takeuchi products available in six of the dealer's stores.
