Jaguar escapes enclosure, attacks mon...

Jaguar escapes enclosure, attacks monkey at Texas zoo

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Abilene, Texas a Officials insist there was no risk to the public when a jaguar escaped its enclosure and attacked a monkey at a Texas zoo, even though they don't know how the big cat got loose. Abilene Zoo Executive Director Bill Gersonde says staff discovered 2-year-old Estrella missing Monday morning before the zoo opened for the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Abilene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a place to rent Mar '17 Country woman in Mo 1
Best Mexican Food in Abilene Feb '17 Be there soon 1
licensed hypnotist that used on S 7th ? Feb '17 Wooderson 1
News Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles... Feb '17 L Craig s Hush Pu... 2
Hook up Jan '17 Bam bam 1
News Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07) Jan '17 capowell 49
News Texas university apologizes for blackface stude... Dec '16 GrowUp 1
See all Abilene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Abilene Forum Now

Abilene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Abilene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Abilene, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC