Grammy Award winner Larry Gatlin at The Dixie
HUNTINGDON - The 2016-17 Dixie Live Concert Series ends on a high note when Grammy Award winner Larry Gatlin takes the stage June 17. With his brothers Steve and Rudy, Gatlin has been dazzling audiences for more than 60 years.
