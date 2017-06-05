Frenship vs. Keller 6A Softball 5-6-17
Frenship lost 2-13. photo by Nellie Doneva Frenship's Angelica Abila, 13, goes after a high ball in a Class 6A playoff game with Keller Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Abilene, TX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a place to rent
|Mar '17
|Country woman in Mo
|1
|Best Mexican Food in Abilene
|Feb '17
|Be there soon
|1
|licensed hypnotist that used on S 7th ?
|Feb '17
|Wooderson
|1
|Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles...
|Feb '17
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|Hook up
|Jan '17
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC