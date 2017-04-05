Texas Amber Alert: Teen likely kidnapped by mom, two men
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old who may have been kidnapped in the Abilene, Texas area on Tuesday. The Merkel Police Department, located west of Abilene, is searching for Zoey Alexis Limon, a Hispanic girl who is 5'2", 130 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo on wrist of "princess."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a place to rent
|Mar '17
|Country woman in Mo
|1
|Best Mexican Food in Abilene
|Feb '17
|Be there soon
|1
|licensed hypnotist that used on S 7th ?
|Feb '17
|Wooderson
|1
|Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles...
|Feb '17
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|Hook up
|Jan '17
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC