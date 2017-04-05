Texas Amber Alert: Teen likely kidnapped by mom, two men

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old who may have been kidnapped in the Abilene, Texas area on Tuesday. The Merkel Police Department, located west of Abilene, is searching for Zoey Alexis Limon, a Hispanic girl who is 5'2", 130 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo on wrist of "princess."

