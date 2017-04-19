Teacher accused of biting student wit...

Teacher accused of biting student with autism in Abilene

An Abilene ISD teacher has been arrested and charged with injury to a child following accusations she bit a student with autism. The teacher, Kirsten Barnett, 25, was arrested Tuesday and then released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

