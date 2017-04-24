Sweetwater ISD Board of Trustees names finalist for superintendent
The Sweetwater Independent School District Board of Trustees, at its April 17th meeting, named Dr. George McFarland, in Tahoka ISD, as finalist for superintendent. By law, the Board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Dr. McFarland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a place to rent
|Mar '17
|Country woman in Mo
|1
|Best Mexican Food in Abilene
|Feb '17
|Be there soon
|1
|licensed hypnotist that used on S 7th ?
|Feb '17
|Wooderson
|1
|Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles...
|Feb '17
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|Hook up
|Jan '17
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC