Scoop: Undercover Boss on CBS - Friday, April 28, 2017

"Taco Bueno" - Michael Roper, president and CEO of Taco Bueno, a high quality Tex-Mex chain founded in Abilene, Texas in 1967, with more than 175 restaurants, goes undercover to be certain everything at his company is "bueno," when UNDERCOVER BOSS returns, Friday, April 28 on the CBS Television Network. On his journey, Roper encounters an employee with "beef" with upper management, and he crashes and burns when tasked with operating a forklift in the warehouse.

