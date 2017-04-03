Scoop: Undercover Boss on CBS - Friday, April 28, 2017
"Taco Bueno" - Michael Roper, president and CEO of Taco Bueno, a high quality Tex-Mex chain founded in Abilene, Texas in 1967, with more than 175 restaurants, goes undercover to be certain everything at his company is "bueno," when UNDERCOVER BOSS returns, Friday, April 28 on the CBS Television Network. On his journey, Roper encounters an employee with "beef" with upper management, and he crashes and burns when tasked with operating a forklift in the warehouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Abilene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a place to rent
|Mar '17
|Country woman in Mo
|1
|Best Mexican Food in Abilene
|Feb '17
|Be there soon
|1
|licensed hypnotist that used on S 7th ?
|Feb '17
|Wooderson
|1
|Weird 10 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Family finds rattles...
|Feb '17
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|Hook up
|Jan '17
|Bam bam
|1
|Public has almost no access to new police radios (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|capowell
|49
|Texas university apologizes for blackface stude...
|Dec '16
|GrowUp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Abilene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC